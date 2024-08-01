Brokers Offer Predictions for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LAAC)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAACFree Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Key anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAACGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LAAC. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of LAAC stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $488.53 million, a P/E ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAAC. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,944,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth $32,598,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at $3,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

