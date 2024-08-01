Brokers Set Expectations for Comfort Systems USA, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comfort Systems USA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will earn $4.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA’s current full-year earnings is $12.24 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s FY2024 earnings at $13.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX opened at $332.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.73 and a 200-day moving average of $296.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.15. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $151.89 and a 12-month high of $352.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 25.4% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 28.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 44.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.0% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

