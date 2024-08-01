Brokers Set Expectations for First National Financial Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First National Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for First National Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$518.05 million for the quarter. First National Financial had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 36.66%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.67.

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at C$37.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.62. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.86 and a 1 year high of C$41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,813.50, a current ratio of 16.25 and a quick ratio of 10.11.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 41,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$35.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,475,459.70. In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 41,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,475,459.70. Also, Director Martine Irman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$36.76 per share, with a total value of C$367,638.00. Corporate insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

