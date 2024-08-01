Brokers Set Expectations for Heritage Commerce Corp’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Heritage Commerce in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Heritage Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $61.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $634.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,718,000 after acquiring an additional 953,372 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 830.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,024,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 914,249 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,363,000 after purchasing an additional 202,504 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth about $1,321,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 212,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 127,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading

