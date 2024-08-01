Brokers Set Expectations for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.’s FY2029 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPA)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings estimates for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.10. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:IPA Free Report ) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,052 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 4.87% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

