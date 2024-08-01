Brokers Set Expectations for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.’s FY2029 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPA)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings estimates for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Performance
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.10. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.