Brokers Set Expectations for Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TPX. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

NYSE TPX opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $57.13.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $121,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,750,000 after acquiring an additional 32,707 shares during the period. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $12,198,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 431.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 94,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 77,064 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26,342.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

