Brookfield (BN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Brookfield to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brookfield to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95. Brookfield has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.