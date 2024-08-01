Brookfield (BN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.03 per share for the quarter.
Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.16. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of C$30.88 billion for the quarter.
TSE BN opened at C$67.33 on Thursday. Brookfield has a fifty-two week low of C$40.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.20. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.14. The firm has a market cap of C$104.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.16 and a beta of 1.69.
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
