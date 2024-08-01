BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Short Interest Update

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.3 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DOOO opened at $72.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.61. BRP has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.06.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 101.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. Research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC cut their price target on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BRP by 539.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,105,000 after acquiring an additional 471,986 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter worth about $28,142,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,666,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,975,000 after purchasing an additional 184,313 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 297.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 173,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 130,131 shares during the period.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

