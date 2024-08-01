Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Update

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,395,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 29,288,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,037.5 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance

Shares of BDWBF opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer and other non-beer beverages primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

