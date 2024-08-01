Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $11.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s current price.

BMBL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bumble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.84.

Bumble Price Performance

Bumble stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. Bumble has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.41 million. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bumble by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,837,000 after buying an additional 613,759 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bumble by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,055,000 after buying an additional 1,013,374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bumble by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,589,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,904,000 after buying an additional 397,741 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Bumble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,185,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

