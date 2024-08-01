Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.76

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.76 and traded as high as $13.05. Burnham shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 2,475 shares changing hands.

Burnham Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.39 million during the quarter. Burnham had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.67%.

About Burnham

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry.

