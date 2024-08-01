Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) PT Raised to $29.00

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stephens from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s previous close.

BY has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of BY stock opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $29.49.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $154.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Barkidjija sold 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $43,538.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $898,018.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BY. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 17,066.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

