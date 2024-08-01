Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 (NASDAQ:CCTSU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.36. 509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21.

About Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

