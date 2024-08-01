Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a neutral rating to a negative rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.53.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

CZR stock opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 2.98.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

