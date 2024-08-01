Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:SROI) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:SROI – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.27 and last traded at $29.27. Approximately 22 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04.

About Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Calamos ETF Trust – Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (SROI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in global equities of any market capitalization. The fund targets those that are perceived to have positive ESG ratings and growth potential SROI was launched on Feb 3, 2023 and is managed by Calamos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.