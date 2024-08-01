Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the June 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.8 days.
Calian Group Stock Performance
Shares of CLNFF stock opened at $40.19 on Thursday. Calian Group has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96.
Calian Group Company Profile
