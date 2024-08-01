Cambium Networks (CMBM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Cambium Networks to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Cambium Networks has set its FY 2024 guidance at -0.640–0.410 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at -0.240–0.190 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $42.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.57 million. Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 50.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.10%. On average, analysts expect Cambium Networks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $59.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.95. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $16.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

