Cambium Networks (CMBM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Cambium Networks to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Cambium Networks has set its FY 2024 guidance at -0.640–0.410 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at -0.240–0.190 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $42.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.57 million. Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 50.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.10%. On average, analysts expect Cambium Networks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cambium Networks Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $59.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.95. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $16.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63.
About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.
