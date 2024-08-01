Canaccord Genuity Group (CF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). Canaccord Genuity Group had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of C$409.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$421.00 million.

Shares of CF stock opened at C$9.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12 month low of C$6.50 and a 12 month high of C$9.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$960.59 million, a P/E ratio of -31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.33%.

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Cormark raised their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

