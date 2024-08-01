Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$75.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.11.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCO opened at C$62.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$42.12 and a 52-week high of C$76.66.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$634.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Research analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.4911413 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 28,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.27, for a total transaction of C$2,004,468.75. In related news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 28,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.27, for a total transaction of C$2,004,468.75. Also, Director Jill Amanda Johnson sold 1,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total value of C$142,576.00. Insiders sold a total of 204,001 shares of company stock valued at $14,642,885 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

