CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 3,033 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.09% of LiveRamp worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in LiveRamp by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in LiveRamp by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

LiveRamp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.83. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 168.18 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

