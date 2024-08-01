CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 4,347 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Semtech were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter.

SMTC stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $46.86.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $206.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.16 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 129.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

