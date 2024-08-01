CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 5,508 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in ePlus were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ePlus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ePlus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity at ePlus

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $388,428.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $388,428.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ePlus Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PLUS opened at $91.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.73. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $93.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.26). ePlus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $554.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

