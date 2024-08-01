CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 811 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 637.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 936,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,523,000 after buying an additional 809,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $13,755,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,388,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,596,000 after buying an additional 246,154 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $3,814,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 208.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 74,912 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Granite Construction from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Granite Construction Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GVA opened at $68.37 on Thursday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 116.03 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.48.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.28. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $672.28 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $45,907.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Featured Articles

