CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 833 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.10% of Ultra Clean worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 27,160.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $50,115.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $50,115.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian E. Harding sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,144.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,314 shares of company stock worth $5,370,214. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.64. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.06 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

