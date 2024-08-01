CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.
Oceaneering International Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $30.02 on Thursday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
About Oceaneering International
Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.
