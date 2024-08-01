CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,430,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,184,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,942,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 828,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,467,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $2,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,553,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,632,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $126,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $2,972,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,553,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,632,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,828,016 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.57.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $266.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.13 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 15.45%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

