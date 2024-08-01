CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 85.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.09% of Inari Medical worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,693,000 after acquiring an additional 41,555 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $29,491,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after acquiring an additional 29,983 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,780 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 64,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $3,404,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 743,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,174,615.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rebecca Chambers sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $43,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,358.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $3,404,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 743,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,174,615.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,744 shares of company stock worth $11,494,500. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NARI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Inari Medical Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.79.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

