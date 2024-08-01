CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.09% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 33,433.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth $249,000.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WGO opened at $62.52 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 47.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $193,247.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,443.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

