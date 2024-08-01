CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,150 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.09% of Yelp worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Yelp by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,835 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Yelp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Yelp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,121 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Yelp by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Yelp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,103 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.96.

Insider Activity

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.66 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $180,494.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,842 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,108.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $569,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,011 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,418. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $180,494.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,842 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,108.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,068 shares of company stock worth $1,997,590. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YELP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

