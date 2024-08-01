CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 14,862 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Doximity were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,995,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,787 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,302,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,555,000 after purchasing an additional 301,290 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 54,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Stock Performance

DOCS stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Doximity had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

DOCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,660,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,572. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Doximity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

