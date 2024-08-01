CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 992 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 938.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 181,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,286,000 after purchasing an additional 164,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,533,000 after purchasing an additional 141,920 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth $7,738,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 2,132.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 84,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,631,000 after purchasing an additional 60,673 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $91.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average of $81.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.85. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.82 and a 1 year high of $92.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PSMT

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $801,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,793.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $112,926.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,337. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $801,515.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,793.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,471 shares of company stock worth $2,537,447. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.