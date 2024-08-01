CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,586 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 970,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,053,837.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $903,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,053,837.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $269,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,841.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

View Our Latest Report on CATY

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CATY stock opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.19 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.