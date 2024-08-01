CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in OPENLANE by 729.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,338,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,280 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OPENLANE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,426,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OPENLANE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in OPENLANE by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,059,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,550,000 after purchasing an additional 399,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in OPENLANE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,069,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OPENLANE news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $108,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,885 shares in the company, valued at $432,079.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KAR

OPENLANE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $18.73.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.19 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

OPENLANE Company Profile

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.