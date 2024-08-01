CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Century Communities Trading Up 1.8 %

CCS stock opened at $104.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $105.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average is $86.19.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. Century Communities’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Century Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

