CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 466,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,400 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 62.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 130,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 50,078 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter worth approximately $741,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 3.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 910,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 30,044 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 116.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 112,748 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on iQIYI from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

Shares of IQ opened at $3.33 on Thursday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.07.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

