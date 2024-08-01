CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 466,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 309,618 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,256,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,360,000 after purchasing an additional 805,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,376,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,336,000 after purchasing an additional 317,263 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,010,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBLU. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.