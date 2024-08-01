CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $2.02 Million Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $910,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.13. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 48.50%. The company had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Darin Harper acquired 13,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,490.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

