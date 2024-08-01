CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $2.12 Million Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 192.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in APi Group were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in APi Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in APi Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in APi Group in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in APi Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,944,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in APi Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,822,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Get Our Latest Report on APG

APi Group Stock Performance

APi Group stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.57.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About APi Group

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.