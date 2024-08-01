CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $2.13 Million Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 16,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $98.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.47. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.15 and a fifty-two week high of $105.94.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $406.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.64 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $920,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,308,804.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 11,400 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,677,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $920,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,604 shares in the company, valued at $20,308,804.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,865 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,169. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

