CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 345.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

NYSE KWR opened at $180.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $138.67 and a 12-month high of $221.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.95 and its 200-day moving average is $188.59.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $469.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.53 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Articles

