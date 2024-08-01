CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.08% of Envestnet worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Envestnet by 415.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 24,659 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Envestnet by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth $1,233,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENV shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

NYSE ENV opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $73.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $324.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.85 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

