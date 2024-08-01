CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $2.73 Million Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.09% of Axos Financial worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Axos Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

AX opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.43. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.80. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

