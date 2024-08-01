CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Increases Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 2,651.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,002 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,767 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,523 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,675 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 10,740 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,912 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BTU shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

