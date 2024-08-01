CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Increases Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.09% of Standex International worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SXI. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Standex International by 322.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Standex International by 341.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total value of $437,929.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 862 shares in the company, valued at $153,453.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SXI

Standex International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SXI opened at $186.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $191.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Standex International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.