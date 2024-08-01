CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 11,332 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 5.3% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 126,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

OUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

