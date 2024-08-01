CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 1,396 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.08% of CVB Financial worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,701,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,014,000 after buying an additional 176,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,290,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after acquiring an additional 594,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,897,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,369 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,784,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,412,000 after acquiring an additional 190,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,059,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,578,000 after acquiring an additional 144,587 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $546,858.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 660,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,641,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 660,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVB Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.06 on Thursday. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.47.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $125.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVBF. Janney Montgomery Scott cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on CVB Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens increased their target price on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Hovde Group cut CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVB Financial

About CVB Financial

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.