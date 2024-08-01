CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 1,590 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.10% of STAAR Surgical worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $2,731,000. Broadwood Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 10,537,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,408 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 67,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 21,718 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 133.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.47. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Featured Stories

