CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 17,693 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Calix were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 13,787.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Calix in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Calix by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Calix by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CALX opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average is $34.35. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $48.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.77 million. Calix had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

