CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 3,070 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in NMI were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 24,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NMI from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average of $32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

